With botched exams, govt fails students

The cancellation of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, soon after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) (Undergraduate) exam was involved in controversies, raises serious questions about the examination system.

Over nine lakh students appeared for the UGC-NET exam, and about 2.4 million took the NEET-UG test.

While scrapping the NET exam, the Union government announced that the “integrity of the examination may have been compromised’’ and that it would hand over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This is an admission by the government that unfair means were employed in the examination, though it is yet to clarify the nature of the unfair means, and who employed them.

While the NEET exam is held for admission to medical and related courses, the NET exam is held for appointment in universities for positions such as assistant professors and junior research fellows.