World needs peace,not more conflict

West Asia is teetering close to a full-scale conflagration. An apparent Israeli attack on an Iranian diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital Damascus on April 1 has triggered Iranian retaliation against Israel, the first direct military hostilities between the two countries which have fought a shadow war for decades through proxies.

Iran fired hundreds of missiles over Saturday night at Israeli targets, most of which, according to Israeli officials, were intercepted. United States President Joe Biden said he stood by the “ironclad commitment” to defend Israel against enemies. US aircraft and missile destroyers, which moved into the region over the last week, helped Israeli forces in the interception of the Iranian missiles.

Tehran had vowed to retaliate Israeli bombing in Damascus that wiped out several military commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, elite military fighters of the Iranian army, including a general who was said to be Tehran’s point man for dealing with the Shia Hezbollah as well as Hamas. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised to “harm whoever harms Israel”.

What the world can do without at this time, when most countries are dealing with the double whammy of post-pandemic economies, and Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has sent food and energy prices soaring, is yet another war. How Israel will respond to the escalation by Iran will depend on how much pressure the world can bring on Netanyahu to exercise restraint.