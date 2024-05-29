Worrying rise in cancer among young

India is now considered to be the ‘cancer capital’ of the world. It accounts for the highest number of cancer deaths among all countries, and more than one million cases are reported very year. There may be many cases which are not reported at all, considering the poor state and reach of the public health system. Till now, people in the higher age groups were more prone to cancer. Though they still account for the most number of cases, the increase in the number of younger people with cancer has serious implications. Rising obesity, dietary changes, especially the increase in consumption of ultra-processed foods, and sedentary lifestyles are considered to be among the reasons for increasing incidence of cancer among younger persons. Consumption of tobacco and alcohol is another reason. In the case of cancer, as in the case of many other diseases, early detection is important for treatment. But in about two-thirds of the cancer cases, detection is not done in time. The study found that 27% of cancer cases are found out in the early stages while 63% are diagnosed in the late stages.