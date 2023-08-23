Worryingly high levels of trafficking

The recent World Day Against Trafficking in Persons and some reports and studies published as part of the campaign against trafficking have again shown how common and serious the problem is in all parts of the world, and in India. A report prepared by two NGOs, including Kailash Satyarthi’s Children's Foundation (KSCF), has revealed alarming levels of child-trafficking in India, with UP, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh accounting for the highest number of children trafficked between 2016 and 2022. Karnataka witnessed an 18-fold increase, increasing from 6 to 110 reported incidents of child-trafficking. Most trafficked children are teenagers and are forced into child-labour. There are other reports also that point in the same direction. Cases of trafficking in women were also reported frequently. Whatever numbers are reported are only the tip of the iceberg and most cases remain unknown in India and all over the world.
The UNODC’s report on trafficking 2022 published this year had also revealed such data. About 36% of the victims in the Asian region are trafficked for sexual exploitation, 57% for forced labour, and 7% for other reasons. Women form the largest share of victims. Most trafficking is domestic, but the problem has extensive international linkages also. The most important reason for trafficking is poor socio-economic conditions, especially in rural areas, and the patriarchal and misogynistic attitude that discriminates against girl children and women. The campaigns against trafficking and child-labour and exploitation of women and awareness about them have not reached many areas. In spite of campaigns and efforts at many levels involving governments and other agencies, progress in the fight against human trafficking has been uneven. It has shown an increase in areas affected by natural disasters or conditions like drought. The situation brought about by Covid was also seen to have caused a spurt in trafficking in many areas.
There is a machinery and standard protocols that are expected to deal with human trafficking in the country. But it cannot be said that the system to detect cases of trafficking and to deal with them are very effective. A large number of cases go undetected and even when cases are instituted, facilitators and agents often escape punishment. There is the need for more capacity-building and better strategies, aimed first at preventing trafficking and then at dealing with it. It is not just a policing problem, and the solutions have to go beyond that. It is now dealt with under various IPC sections and laws like the Juvenile Justice Act and the Immoral Traffic Act. The need for a comprehensive law has been pointed out, but it is yet to be formulated.