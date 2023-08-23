Worryingly high levels of trafficking

There is a machinery and standard protocols that are expected to deal with human trafficking in the country. But it cannot be said that the system to detect cases of trafficking and to deal with them are very effective. A large number of cases go undetected and even when cases are instituted, facilitators and agents often escape punishment. There is the need for more capacity-building and better strategies, aimed first at preventing trafficking and then at dealing with it. It is not just a policing problem, and the solutions have to go beyond that. It is now dealt with under various IPC sections and laws like the Juvenile Justice Act and the Immoral Traffic Act. The need for a comprehensive law has been pointed out, but it is yet to be formulated.