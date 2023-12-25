Wrestling federation needs major clean-up

The outcome of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election shows the stranglehold of former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the organisation and on the sport, in spite of the fact that he has faced serious and credible charges of sexual harassment. An associate of Brij Bhushan Singh, Sanjay Kumar Singh, was elected last week with overwhelming support, and most newly elected office-bearers are from his panel. It was Brij Bhushan who flashed the victory sign and was garlanded and felicitated more than the new incumbent. He accepted the victory as his own, and the arrogance and callousness that he showed when he faced the charges, including charges under POCSO provisions, were evident again.