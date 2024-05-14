Education, jobs: What do the manifestos say?

The I.N.D.I.A bloc is opposed to the NEP 2020. The Congress Party has vowed to revisit the policy for necessary modifications in consultation with the states. Its alliance partners have, in fact, advocated for its total replacement. I.N.D.I.A, by prescribing specific measures to improve the quality of school education, one-ups it by pledging a dedicated teacher to every class and subject, each class to have its own classroom, discouraging the use of teachers for non-teaching activities, banning the appointment of contractual teachers against regular vacancies, and expanding the budget to mitigate problems in foundational learning and ensuring better learning outcomes over the next five years. The myriad of challenges plaguing the Indian education system can be attributed to the lack of sufficient funding. This issue is explicitly addressed by at least two political parties forming part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.