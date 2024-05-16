Efficacy of truth

When the Buddha walked on this earth, there lived Angulimala, a bloodthirsty murderer in the forests who was known to wear a ‘finger-necklace’ around his neck, made of the fingers of his victims. One day his path crossed with that of Buddha, and he ran towards him with the intention of killing him but couldn’t catch up, although the Blessed One seemed to be walking at a normal pace.

Amazed by this divine display, Angulimala called out to him to stop walking. Buddha stopped and addressed him, with neither anger nor fear: “I have stopped, and it’s time you too stop.” Angulimala was so struck by these words that he experienced a deep sense of remorse and, in a moment of profound realisation, was determined to abandon violence. He hurled his weapons off a cliff and requested ordination from the Buddha. The merciful one obliged, and Angulimala joined the community of monks, practiced severe austerity, and embraced a life of meditation and spiritual practice.

When the king wanted to imprison the outlaw, the Buddha convinced him to give the ex-bandit a second chance. But the villagers were not ready to forgive him, and when the former brigand was out on the streets, he was beaten and bruised. The Buddha reminded him that he had to suffer the consequences of his past actions.