Eichmann, Exodus, and Entebbe

Reinforcing this interest was the circulating library, our source for the then-popular paperbacks by Alistair Maclean, Irving Wallace, and the like. Exodus, by Leon Uris, was their fattest book. A friend dared me to read the whole book, around 700 pages, and I took him up on it. It had to be read quickly, or else the library fees would accumulate. The book was fascinating enough for me to not only read but also reread. It tells the spectacular (fictionalised, as I learn later) story about how Palestine was settled by Jews and eventually became the state of Israel.