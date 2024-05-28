Election Commission of India’s double standards

On May 5, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh endorsed the Agnipath scheme, saying people would understand it only when its results started coming in. Introduced in 2022, after the Covid-19 pandemic forced a two-year break in armed forces recruitment, the scheme came as a shock to potential recruits. Till then, young men were absorbed as soldiers for a minimum of 15 years, and given a life-long pension. Agnipath recruits ‘Agniveers’ for four years, retains 25 per cent of them, and lets go the rest with a lumpsum of Rs 11.71 lakh.

Election reports from states which send large numbers to the armed forces show that the Agnipath scheme is a major source of discontent. Barely three weeks after Singh’s endorsement, the Army announced a survey aimed at evaluating the two-year-old scheme’s impact on the quality and quantity of recruitment. Indeed, according to one report from Uttar Pradesh, Singh himself promised a review of it when wooing voters there.

When there is an official acknowledgment that there’s something wrong with the scheme, how is it possible for opposition parties not to target it in an election season? Yet, the Election Commission of India (ECI) last week asked political parties not to make ‘potentially divisive statements regarding socio-economic composition (sic) of Defence Forces.’