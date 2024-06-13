Election results a reminder that Modi 2.0 ignored Bharat

Initial analysis suggests that the BJP saw a decline in its vote share in rural areas. In 2019, the BJP got 39.5 per cent votes in rural areas, which declined to 34.8 per cent in 2024. In urban areas, its vote share increased from 33.6 per cent in 2019 to 40 per cent in 2024.

To understand this, it is important to look back at the 2004 general elections and its results. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appeared invincible, but lost the elections. The BJP in a hurry to highlight its achievements went with the ‘India Shining’ campaign only to be humbled by the voters. The voters believed that ‘India Shining’ was largely an urban phenomenon helping the rich, and not impacting the lives of the rural poor. This time, given the invincibility of the election outcome, it once again adopted a subtle ‘India Shining’ campaign. And once again the voters disagreed with the campaign and reduced its majority.

As was seen in 2004, this time too there has been a wide rural distress and concerns that rural wages have not kept pace with inflation.

From June 2019 (when the second Narendra Modi-led NDA government was elected) to February 2024, the growth in non-agricultural rural wages averaged 5.5 per cent, whereas inflation based on rural labour has been 6.3 per cent. For rural agricultural labour, the wage growth averaged 5.5 per cent whereas agricultural inflation averaged 5.6 per cent in the same period. This means inflation-adjusted wages have been negative for non-agricultural labour, and almost zero for agricultural labour.