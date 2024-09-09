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Elections through my rotors

Elections through my rotors

As a helicopter pilot, I have seen both ends of the spectrum in elections
Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (retd)
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:04 IST
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:04 IST
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OpinionRight in the middleHelicopter

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