<p>There must be many individuals in our country whose mobile phones never stop ringing – because of the tasks they undertake. One on that list would be the Indian Air Force’s Assistant Chief of the Air Staff looking after operations of the transport and helicopter fleets, which are integral to India’s election exercise. </p>.<p>As a helicopter pilot, I have seen both ends of the spectrum in elections – as a young pilot flying sorties for the Election Commission of India (ECI) and, later, as the assistant chief. Both ends had their own thrills. With high-stakes Assembly elections underway in many states, here are a few vignettes from the past. </p>.<p>It was January 1983, and we were tasked with ferrying ballot boxes and election personnel for the Tripura Assembly polls. Looking forward to some interesting flying in the verdant countryside, we were disappointed when we were grounded halfway through at Agartala after our Chetak helicopter became unserviceable. Tough luck, for sure—but we did experience an aspect of the polls that was unique.</p>.Modi witnesses special Indian Air Force aerial show at emergency landing facility in Assam.<p>A national party was attempting to unseat the ruling communists in Tripura. Its representative, an ex-IAF officer, was staying in the Circuit House, just like us—and so we had a ringside view of the goings-on. The first two results announced by All India Radio were both won by his party. Jubilation followed, and the officer declared, “We will form the government.” Laddoo distribution began, and after having one, we headed to the airfield to check on our helicopter. On our return, we found our entry to the Circuit House barred by a large crowd waving red flags and celebrating their victory – with no sign of the ex-IAF officer from the rival party!</p>.<p>It turned out that those first two seats were among the very few his party eventually won. With the red-flag-bearers mocking him, he took the next Indian Airlines flight to Kolkata— and vanished.</p>.<p>I was the Assistant Chief of Air Staff in 2009 when the general elections were held. After numerous meetings in the Nirvachan Sadan (the ECI office), plans were disseminated to field units. The ‘red corridor’ was then an active hub of Maoist activity, and it is safe to say that voting could not have taken place in many areas but for the extensive work done by IAF helicopters—a role repeated in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 elections.</p>.<p>Helicopters were tasked with providing last-mile connectivity as the ECI moved personnel and election materials to the remotest corners — from the jungles of the ‘red corridor’ to the hills of Ladakh and the North East. Additionally, the humongous task of moving police and paramilitary forces was done by the transport fleet. Then, after the polls, began the equally sensitive task of de-inducting ballot boxes.</p>.<p>Are there close calls during the electioneering process? Certainly. But the IAF can be justifiably proud of not having caused a delay even once in a process that unfolds over multiple phases. So, as the contentious West Bengal and Tamil Nadu elections get underway, do spare a thought for the men and women in blue who help deliver that inked finger which defines democratic India. </p>.<p>And a special thumbs-up to the present Assistant Chief who, I am sure, would be busy answering his mobile phone.</p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>