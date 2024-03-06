Electoral Bonds | SBI might win the battle, but lose the war on banking autonomy

Even after the Supreme Court judgment, there were discussions on how the government would try and delay the release of the data, for obvious reasons. Some suggested that the government might bring an ordinance to block the judgment, whereas others opined that the SBI would likely seek an extension from the court.

The government did not bring an ordinance to block the release of the data, but the SBI has sought for an extension. Even if it is all on expected lines, it is shocking to note the brazenness with which the government has compromised India’s monetary and banking system. The government first put the SBI under pressure to issue electoral bonds, and is now seemingly using it to delay the release of court-mandated information.

It is also interesting to note how the relation between banks and political funding has changed. Until now, the governments have been accused of using nationalised banks to give loans to entities and then these entities give funding to political parties. It was an indirect way of channelising funds to political parties. This time around, it is all direct. The SBI is merely acted as an intermediary where the entities transferred funds to their preferred political party. While the objective of bonds was to increase transparency, it created more opacity, and unnecessarily dragged the SBI into this controversy. It is ironic that the government which claims to have cleaned the banking system created a set of transactions which has muddled the banking system.

In the earlier mentioned article, it was argued that the RBI lost the battle in preventing the issuance of electoral bonds, but it won the war by speaking up against the bonds. In SBI’s case, it might win the battle by not releasing the data before polls, but looming is the threat of it losing the war of keeping banking away from political funding — and even worse undermining trust in the banking system.

History of banking is replete with examples of how combining politics and banking undermines the trust in the banking system.

(Amol Agrawal is an economist teaching at Ahmedabad University.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.