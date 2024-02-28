Electric scooters are choking oil’s boom market

By David Fickling

Life moves pretty fast. That’s especially true in India’s booming cities.

A decade ago, the country’s iconic auto-rickshaws had three wheels and a diesel engine. Battery-powered versions existed, but only enough to be seen as a novelty and unregulated threat. Officially, just 12 e-rickshaws were sold nationwide in 2014.

How far we’ve come. The place where road transport is shifting most rapidly to battery power isn’t Oslo or Shenzhen, but Delhi. E-rickshaws took a 54 per cent share of India’s three-wheeler market last year, driven by zippy, longer-range models and running costs that are a fraction of petroleum-powered alternatives. Visiting the country last week, one of the first stops for Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi was to get behind the wheel of a Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. electric three-wheeler and promise an expansion into two- and three-wheeled ride-hailing.

Those betting India will come to the rescue of flailing global oil demand (it’s reckoned to be the biggest source of consumption growth between now and 2030, outstripping even China) need to reckon with how things are changing on the streets.