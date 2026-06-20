Elevated corridors, bypassed realities

<p>The prolonged uncertainty over who would oversee Bengaluru’s development after the Cabinet reshuffle told its own story. The ever-growing multiplicity of official agencies involved in various aspects of the city’s infrastructure development, with little evidence of coordination, also tells a story.</p>.<p>The year-old Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) recently floated tenders for nine short- and medium-length elevated corridors across the city. Among them is one designed to slice through Indiranagar, a primarily residential neighbourhood, presumably to allow commuters from elsewhere to travel more quickly and smoothly to somewhere else.</p>.<p>The project aims to connect Old Madras Road to the Central Silk Board junction on Hosur Road (evidently the city’s second-most congested traffic point, also prone to frequent flooding). The latest reported estimates for its length and cost are 11.62 km and Rs 1,300 crore, respectively. The deadline for completion of construction is two years.</p>.<p>This elevated corridor incorporates the Ejipura Flyover, the 2.4-km marvel that has been under construction for nearly a decade. Common sense suggests that it would be wise to wait until that project is finished (October 2026 is the latest deadline) and check how effectively it moves traffic before deciding whether or not to unleash even more traffic onto it.</p>.<p>Experts in the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) have flagged a dozen concerns in the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Their observation that this elevated corridor is not part of Bengaluru’s current Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP 2020) and that it makes sense for it to be considered while drafting the next one is particularly pertinent. The fact that the DPR uses an outdated map of the affected areas – from the Revised Master Plan 2015, apparently based on surveys from 2003 – makes this suggestion all the more relevant.</p>.<p>DULT has also pointed out that the DPR does not include information about the ground-level roads and junctions beneath the proposed elevated corridor, which is essential for determining whether or not the project will improve overall mobility. Significantly, DULT also flagged the need for more detailed attention to traffic safety in the plan. Its “in-principle” acceptance of the DPR in February 2026 was obviously based on the understanding that the points raised would be addressed. Unfortunately, they remain largely unresolved.</p>.<p>Both DULT and independent critics have pointed out that the traffic study cited in the DPR, conducted on a single day in April 2025, is not only inadequate but also flawed and, therefore, unreliable. The less said about the section titled ‘Environmental Impact Assessment Study (EIA)’, the better; it is pure eyewash.</p>.<p>The corridor appears to be an isolated, blinkered project. There is no evidence that alternative routes, which do not involve cutting across a largely residential area, have been considered. Nor does the DPR reflect any awareness of the fact that much of the traffic expected to use this route may well not materialise once the Blue Line of the Metro connecting Krishnarajapura with the Silk Board Junction becomes operational – by December 2026, according to the latest deadline.</p>.<p>Additionally, the proposal disregards that public funds of at least Rs 80 crore have been spent since 2020 on white-topping and refurbishing the three arterial roads in Indiranagar, which will need to be dug up again for the corridor.</p>.<p><strong>Chaos on the road</strong></p>.<p>The planners seem to have overlooked other important factors. There are at least two major hospitals along the route (including a public hospital), besides several other medical facilities in the neighbourhood. Access to hospitals and ambulance movement will be adversely affected. What will happen to fire engines forced to negotiate streets further narrowed by the project’s pillars is a scary thought.</p>.<p>There are many educational institutions along the proposed route, some serving low-income families, with many children walking to them from distant localities. What will happen to them, as well as to school buses and other vehicles transporting children, with less space for movement on the streets?</p>.<p>Commuters at the Swami Vivekananda Road Metro Station (many currently travelling farther on feeder buses) and workers employed in Indiranagar who walk or use buses from various low-income areas in the vicinity also require safe pedestrian crossings and adequate pavements.</p>.<p>This ill-conceived project will also adversely affect at least 90 trees, with over 50 slated to be axed. It is clearly time to return to the drawing board and address Bengaluru’s traffic imbroglio in a more thoughtful, comprehensive, holistic, and thereby effective manner.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an independent journalist and author based in Bengaluru)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>