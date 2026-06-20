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Elevated corridors, bypassed realities

Elevated corridors, bypassed realities

Proposed without credible evidence, the SV Road-CSB flyover ignores communities and transit alternatives
Ammu Joseph
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 20:07 IST
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