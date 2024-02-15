Elon Musk has a lot to say about Ukraine; and a lot to learn

Musk came out swinging just a day after the main intelligence service in Kyiv said it had proof Russian forces were now using his Starlink communications network on the battlefield. Musk says his company never sold any Starlink units to Russia, which is surely true, as doing so would directly contravene US sanctions. Russia buys its Western technology indirectly, and if others are selling his product in breach of sanctions, Musk should be outraged and investigating, rather than blustering.

The livestream panel, viewed more than 2 million times, failed to block the Ukraine package in the Senate on Tuesday, where it was bundled together with money for Israel and Taiwan. Money for border control was stripped out of the bill, due to opposition from Trump. Now the package goes to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where the path to approval is much narrower.