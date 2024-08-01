Elon Musk has his own clean-up crew at X: Linda Yaccarino

Before joining X, she had been passed over for the CEO job at NBCUniversal, and had her subsequent request for an expanded portfolio denied. The refusals came despite her ability to keep increasing revenue in the face of ratings and viewership declines. Before joining NBCUniversal, she had spent nearly two decades at Turner. She decided to leave that role after receiving a positive performance review that included a sexist jab: “I only wish she would stop using her high heels as a weapon.” During a 2018 interview at Davos recounting the episode, she said, “Today, you might put that under a byproduct of unconscious bias, because who would ever look at a man’s heels to say that’s why they are being aggressive or assertive or powerful.” She added, “You can’t ignore it. You have to learn how to navigate it.”

It’s hard to feel too bad for Yaccarino. She surely knew what she was getting into when she went to work for Musk. But for any woman who has tried to make it to the top of corporate America, there is likely a glimmer of recognition behind the events that drove Yaccarino out of traditional media and into X. She has opted to take the path that is so often the only one available to women who aspire to be the big boss: cleaning up the mess of another one of Silicon Valley’s boy geniuses. It’s yet another reminder that for women, power comes with an asterisk.

Back when the tech world was seeing an exodus of high-powered women, I wrote about how women in the industry tend to get cast as the adult in the room — with Sheryl Sandberg being the ur-example. Mark Zuckerberg hired her at what’s now Meta Platforms Inc. to handle what he candidly labeled “things I don’t want to.” The Zuckerberg-Sandberg pairing became a coveted model in Silicon Valley, to the point where Christa Quarles, CEO of software company Alludo, told me that once when she was looking to make a career move, she was shocked by the number of people who told her to “go be a Sheryl to someone’s Mark.” “I don’t know how many men they would have said this to,” she told me. As I wrote then, “It comes down to this: If the default for men in tech is boy genius, for senior women — particularly at the highest level — it is still way too often office mom.”

Yaccarino is the latest woman in tech to encounter this trap. She may have the CEO title, but Musk reportedly still gets the final call on decisions about engineering and content. Part of her job is performing the role of grownup — for example, forcing Musk, over his complaints, to attend a dinner with advertisers after he cursed them out on stage.

When Musk was still CEO of Twitter, he posted on the platform that he would step aside as soon as he found “someone foolish enough to take the job!” That someone ended up being Yaccarino — a woman who really wanted to be a CEO and perhaps saw no other way.