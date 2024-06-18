Capitalism is like playing poker - legality is the rulebook, but morality is the bluff

Capitalist regulations govern the idea and compliance of legality, not morality, drawing a clear line between what is permissible and what is just.

The recent astronomical compensation package awarded to Elon Musk by Tesla has sparked a heated debate on the intersection of legality and morality in corporate governance in global capitalism. Musk has showcased a blueprint for capitalists, highlighting the limited impact of corporate regulators on executive compensation.

By securing this pay package with full compliance, he has proven that the mechanisms designed to oversee executive pay can be maneuvered, leaving the question of what constitutes ‘fair’ compensation largely unresolved by regulatory authorities.

This controversy highlights a fundamental truth: morality and legality are distinct concepts that operate on entirely different planes. Expecting regulatory frameworks to enforce moral standards is a fallacy that only serves to distract from the real issues at hand.

In the case of Musk's pay deal, Tesla's shareholders approved a compensation plan that could potentially reward the CEO with over $56 billion if certain performance targets are met. Legally, this deal adheres to the principles of shareholder capitalism, where the primary objective is to maximise shareholder value. However, the morality of such an exorbitant compensation package, especially in an era marked by growing income inequality and social unrest, is highly questionable.

What constitutes fair compensation, and who has the authority to determine it? In a system driven by shareholder decisions, Musk has emerged victorious, fair, and secure, deciding his compensation package through legitimate channels and widespread approval. Yet, this raises deeper questions about the equity and ethics of such rewards. Are shareholders the ultimate arbiters of fairness, given their vested interests in financial returns? Or should broader societal considerations play a role in defining what is just?