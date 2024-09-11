Elon Musk’s AI side gig should keep its distance from Tesla

By Liam Denning

The all-in view of Tesla Inc. was summed up in a line from a report this summer by one of the more all-in analysts covering the company, “The car is to Tesla what the video game chip is to Nvidia. The car is to Tesla what selling books is to Amazon.”

Morgan Stanley’sAdam Jonas was arguing that Tesla is morphing from a maker of electric vehicles to an artificial intelligence and robotics powerhouse. On this reading, a Tesla isn’t just a box-on-wheels with a battery but an AI-delivery vehicle.

Chief Executive Elon Musk also touts this thesis, declaring with typical bravado: “If somebody doesn't believe Tesla is going to solve autonomy, I think they should not be an investor in the company.”

An asterisk on that statement might be in order. This weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence side gig to his social media side gig, X, has floated the possibility of licensing its models to aid Tesla’s autonomous driving ambitions in exchange for a revenue-sharing deal. Musk dismissed the story over the course of several tweets, including calling it “nonsense”.

On the other hand, only five months ago, Musk accused Reuters of “lying” when it reported that Tesla had scrapped plans for a sub-$30,000 EV model, only for the company to soon after announce a pivot from a very cheap EV toward robotaxis.

Plus, Musk has already polled that body of impartial sages known as his followers as to whether Tesla should invest $5 billion in xAI (the majority answered in the affirmative).

That flapping sound you hear is the wind blowing through a resplendence of red flags.

Musk has a habit of treating his various separate companies as parts of a unified whole. The most egregious example was Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity Corp. in 2016, whereby the EV company bought a spiraling rooftop solar business that was chaired by Musk, owed him (and Space X) money and was run by his cousin. Even Jonas later characterised that deal as a “controlled detonation”.

When Musk first bought Twitter Inc., which became X, he brought in engineers from Tesla to review its code. A few months ago, he redirected thousands of Nvidia Corp. chips destined for Tesla to xAI, explaining it away as a logistical hiccup.