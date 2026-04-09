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Empathy is a precious emotion

Empathy is a precious emotion

Empathy is a combination of goodness and compassion, the commitment to listen to other voices, the capacity to have trust in the basic goodness of every person and understanding of their failings.
Sudha Devi Nayak
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 20:25 IST
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 20:25 IST
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