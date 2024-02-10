Empire-building or nation-building?

In India, Emperor Ashoka built a series of striking pillars (Dharma Sthamba) with the famous lions and stone edicts. They were proclamations of Dharma, but not in the form of temples and rituals. That example was, of course, not followed, by those who came later. The Muslim kings and emperors built monuments to their own conquests or mosques and mausoleums, often personal memorials, as Shah Jahan’s Taj Mahal was to his wife, with the exception of Akbar, who built the spellbinding Fatehpur Sikri. Hindu kings built temples mostly to show the establishment of their own dynasties or empires and their own power and prestige. The Hoysala King Vishnuvardhana built the Belur temples dedicated not only to Vishnu but also in memory of his queen, Shantala, a dancer. The rulers of Rajasthan built unparalleled palaces. And British Viceroys built splendid and imposing edifices all across our land, including the imposing Lutyens Delhi that is adorned by the old parliament and Rashtrapati Bhavan.