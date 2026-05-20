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Empowered SEC can restore local democracy

The order followed the Karnataka government’s assurance to the Court that ward delimitation and reservation exercises would be completed by March 2026, enabling election notification in May.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 21:14 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 21:14 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaElection CommissionOpinionComment

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