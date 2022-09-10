Empowering the teacher

Last week, another Teacher’s Day came and went, and some of our public conversation dwelt on the “yeoman service” rendered by the teaching community. Through some effort, but really sheer luck, this writer had the privilege of studying at top universities in India, Britain and America. And now having taught for many years in the privileged private education sphere, I’m aware of the perch from where I am going to say the following: teacher enablement, and by extension student enablement, is all too missing in our education. Sure, some governments like in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa have boosted education processes, but in the main, conversation about education carries a patina of tokenism in India.

Teacher empowerment means little without student empowerment. And it truly occurs when education is interpreted as part of a social vision and not only as a material investment. When we say education is to be student-centred, it means taking time to understand the social and emotional location of students in a diverse and unequal society, and that means building a teacher’s sensitivity, too. That teacher is as much a social being as the student; and the teacher is an eternal student of the subject.

In many countries, in the past, educational progress got yoked to social uplift, and both were the upshots of social and mass movements. Educational institutions may be more important than many other public institutions, for they play the most significant role in harnessing the talents of a society. Which is why, in traditional societies such as India – with all due respect to many of our cultures and traditions – a contemporary and modern education that may even go against the norms of the past, is extremely important. The uniqueness of the Indian situation is that it’s tough to not see traditional Indian systems and contemporary knowledge and thought and temperaments in some binary opposition to one another. Therefore, the human place of the teacher is understood still in somewhat older terms, or in contemporary technical terms: In truth, it’s both and neither.

Due to this confusion, the average Indian teacher cuts a poor figure. They are individuals harrowed in a system that doesn’t accord them the dignity, respect, infrastructure, or confidence, to carry on their vocation to its best. Again, some state governments have done much to correct this, and that work is starting to show. Notwithstanding that, the general picture on teaching, student life and education is bleak in most parts of India. Yet, it’s surprising how India produces individual talent across disciplines over the years. When a fraction of such individuals get confidence-enhancing environments in the West, they prosper. And many choose not to return. Education is empowerment in truly substantive ways in the more prosperous countries of the West.

In the 20th century, the US became an economic superpower due to its educational strength. At that time, it augmented public and private education systems in schools, colleges, universities, community colleges. Something similar is at work in many parts of East Asia, Southeast Asia and some countries of West Asia. Either by legislation, foresight or introspection, these regions accord big budgetary importance to overall education. Along with it, there has been a shift in perception towards the teaching vocation. World Bank reports surveying education have tracked the role of governments there. As an international student, I found I had more access and rights to educational goods and infrastructure, than as a citizen in my own country. For Indian education, such a perception must change immediately. Take a leaf out of the West or the East.