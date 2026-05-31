Encountering everyday exemplars

<p>When William Wordsworth started writing, in the late 18th century, poetry was regarded as the prerogative of the privileged. That revolutionary poet blazed a trail by celebrating common folk. He felt that one could glean from their goodness, which was born, he believed, of their proximity to nature.</p>.<p>My urban neighbourhood is far removed from rustic simplicity but has its share of ordinary people who are role models. When I feel smugly satisfied with myself for setting off early on my morning walk, I realise that others, more determined and disciplined, have been out jogging long before me. </p><p>I also see an elderly gentleman, with faltering steps, who is tending his plants, as his late wife used to do. Then there are tea <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/street-vendors">vendors</a> and newspaper carriers, burdened with bags on their bikes. Security guards, replacing their colleagues on the night shift, distribute biscuits to hungry street dogs.</p>.Find your vibe: A community for reading Kannada poetry.<p>Baba is not among those needy canines. Attired in an orange vest-harness, he trots along regally in the company of his kind caregiver. The handsome husky knows that I long to stroke him and pauses patiently to be patted. From Baba I learn to respect boundaries. While he usually tolerates my caresses, he occasionally emits a low growl to indicate that I should refrain from touching him.</p>.<p>Undoubtedly, the most inspiring individual whom I come across is a lady who swishes two brooms around. Our area may lack the sylvan serenity of the ‘vernal wood’ that Wordsworth extols, but it does have beautiful overarching trees. Mithra keeps the place free of fallen leaves and also of garbage, which (contrary to the aforementioned natural phenomenon) ought not to be there. She is always smiling, whatever the weather and however hard the task. </p><p>If Wordsworth was impressed by a ‘Solitary Reaper’, I admire this not-so-solitary sweeper. She is rarely alone, since passersby appreciatively acknowledge her. Unlike the harmonious harvester Wordsworth observed, Mithra does not pour out her heart in song, but she listens to music on a phone tucked in her apron pocket. </p>.<p>Returning home, I hear a young man greet me from across the road: “Good morning. Have a wonderful day!” We do not know each other, but he is among the exemplars I am blessed to encounter daily.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>