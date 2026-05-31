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Encountering everyday exemplars

Encountering everyday exemplars

My urban neighbourhood is far removed from rustic simplicity but has its share of ordinary people who are role models.
Suryakumari Dennison
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 19:52 IST
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