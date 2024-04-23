Encounters impede peace prospects

In a landscape where official assertions emphasise the steady decline of the Maoist threat to internal security, violent confrontations resulting in the deaths of numerous Maoist cadres and the security forces prompt contrasting interpretations. The official narrative tends to favour a military approach aimed at eradicating the outlawed organisation, a response driven by the Maoist insurgency’s inherent nature and objectives. The Maoist insurgency, characterised by sustained violence aimed at overthrowing the parliamentary form of governance and establishing ‘New Democracy,’ poses a direct challenge to the State’s monopoly on the use of force. Thus, the Indian State’s inclination towards a military-centric approach to containing the Maoists aligns with its strategic imperatives. However, the continued reliance on military-dominated counter-insurgency responses against the backdrop of dwindling Maoist strength and control over the territories raises questions about its need and efficacy for the establishment of peace. Arguably, such violent confrontations and the substantial deployment of security forces in Chhattisgarh and other states with a Maoist presence undermine prospects for lasting peace.