Ending child pornography

The importance of this ruling cannot be overstated, given the scale of the issue. In 2020 alone, over 2.4 million child pornography cases were reported from India, according to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). India is ranked among the top five countries for hosting Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), and with more than 700 million Internet users, it plays a pivotal role in combating this global crisis.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), cyber-related child pornography cases in India have surged by 400 per cent over the past decade. The figures are staggering and reflect the magnitude of the issue, which transcends national borders.

India’s dual role as both a host and consumer of illicit content calls for decisive action from all stakeholders—government, law enforcement, and civil society. The Supreme Court’s ruling is a major step forward, but the fight against digital crime is complex and requires more comprehensive solutions.