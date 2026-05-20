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Endings: The closing note in a much richer song

Endings: The closing note in a much richer song

Look back; gather the good like scattered light and then, gently, let the ending be just that: a closing note in a much richer song.
Aditi Pant
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 22:34 IST
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