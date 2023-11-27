Endorphin-fuelled happiness

Many of the workers are early birds. They want to escape the heat, perhaps. They arrive in two-wheelers and start work at the crack of dawn. I think the pounding, cutting, and drilling noises are enough to wake the dead, even as I try unsuccessfully to get back to sleep. But the workers' easy banter and frequent laughter are a source of joy. On rainy days, they have to pause their work frequently. But they resume as soon as the rain stops. Without being monitored, they all work sincerely.