Enduring love for fabrique chiffon

<p>It was 1949. In the newfound spirit of nationalism and nation-building, a plethora of government organisations had sprung up. Of these, the Textile Commissioner’s Office was an important segment in promoting the rich textile heritage of India. It was obvious that my father, an officer in the TC’s office, was part of a textile trade delegation to West Asia. He was a graduate in dye chemistry with industry experience and was called upon to attend a week-long orientation course with Pupul Jayakar, the czarina of arts and crafts of India.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mumbai was the hub of the textile industry, producing fabrics and clothing for the masses, especially fine cotton <span class="italic">saris </span>marketed by mills like Khatau, Calico, and Arvind. My sisters and I loved to shop for cotton <span class="italic">saris</span> in Carnac Road to flaunt them in the classrooms of the women’s college where we studied. Being the oldest, I set the trend for my sisters and managed to learn a bit about fashion from magazines like<span class="italic"> Femina </span>and <span class="italic">Eve’s Weekly</span>. During my self-imposed fashion studies I got fascinated by French chiffon, worn with such grace and beauty by Maharani Gayatri Devi. Now there is no comparison between a Khatau cotton <span class="italic">sari </span>and the delicate French chiffon imported from Europe. My friends would tease me with, ‘So when are we going to see you draped in French chiffon, M?’ I made up my mind to surprise them all one day and started pestering my father to buy me a French chiffon <span class="italic">sari</span>, showing him a picture of Maharani Gayatri Devi draped in an elegant sea green print. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Exams and higher studies intervened, and the French chiffon was forgotten. My sisters and I took residence in a hostel in Bengaluru, which happened to be close to the <span class="italic">sari </span>market of Majestic Circle. My father, whose impeccable taste in colours and textures we admired, sent us parcels of <span class="italic">saris </span>from Mumbai, which we sisters joyfully shared. I remember one particular floral <span class="italic">sari </span>which my sister Vimala fancied and which I coveted too but had to forgo in my younger sister’s favour.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Today among my inheritance of losses, I’d count my dear sister, Vimala, who is no more, and my departed father. It is a bittersweet thought, indeed, that Vimala’s beautiful collection of <span class="italic">saris </span>was left as a legacy for me and my other sisters. Each and every <span class="italic">sari </span>brings back a poignant memory.</p>.<p class="bodytext">To end my story, the other day I had to attend a party, and I looked among my <span class="italic">saris </span>to choose one. Something which I hadn’t noticed or paid attention to caught my eye. The pink floral <span class="italic">sari</span>. I took it down, feeling its feathery lightness, remembering how I had coveted it once. Turning it over, I caught a label on the edge of the material. Not a label, actually, but a black print message which said, ‘<span class="italic">Fabrique </span>chiffon, Made in France’. With a wrench in my heart, I thought my father had not forgotten.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As they say, every <span class="italic">sari </span>has a story.</p>