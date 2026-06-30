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Enduring love for fabrique chiffon

Enduring love for fabrique chiffon

I was fascinated by Maharani Gayatri Devi’s elegant drape.
Malathi Rao
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 20:54 IST
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