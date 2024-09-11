Enhance mid-day meal programme

Measures such as community monitoring and the publication of data and menus could help reduce corruption and mismanagement of resources in the midday meal programmes. Corruption remains a major problem in the midday meal programme across the country. A systematic review of the quality and quantity of food products and the provision of necessities like cooking gas should be done rigorously enforced by the government.

(Fardin Jahangeer is a Research Scholar, and Karamala Areesh Kumar is Head, Department of International Relations, Peace, and Public Policy,

St Joseph’s University, Bengaluru)