Enhance minimum wages for ‘sabka vikas’

This is a welcome order that holds much promise for the more than 1.7 crore wage workers of the state who have been waiting for decades for the proper implementation of several SC judgements in their favour. The SC had upheld in U Unichoyi & others vs the State of Kerala in 1962 itself the norms fixed by the 15th Indian Labour Conference in 1975 that minimum wages for a worker should cover food, clothing, housing, and light and fuel needs of a standard family. The Fair Wage Committee had recommended in 1948 that “the minimum wage must provide, not merely for the bare sustenance of life, but also for the “preservation of the efficiency of the worker.” These are costs that are to be borne by all employers at all times.