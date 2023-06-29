Enhanced India-US ties need political will in long run

Enormous hype preceded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States but natural scepticism did not allow one to believe that the outcomes would turn out to be equally substantial.

The fact is, the India-US relationship has been elevated to a much greater level than ever before in its history. The positive narrative began with the nature of the trip, with a State visit rolled out for only the third Indian leader since Independence. It indicated a serious effort towards wooing India, currently the fastest-growing economy in the world.

Though it is abundantly clear the two countries will never be in a formal alliance, it is equally evident that they are finally becoming firm strategic and business partners. On the strategic front, several significant deals were concluded included the pathbreaking transfer of technology for joint manufacture of jet engines within India. On the business front, many of the longstanding irritants to improving trade and economic ties were removed with compromises assiduously being made on both sides.

Much has been already said on the strategic aspect of the new partnership ranging from drone purchases and jet engines production to collaboration in space missions. The ties have deepened even further on the economic and trade front with technology becoming an additional critical layer along with traditional issues of tariffs, intellectual property, and movement of skilled professionals.

The big-ticket announcement was a partnership in semiconductors as several leading chip manufacturers are now prepared to invest in India ensuring it becomes part of the global supply chain in the long run. Collaboration in next-generation telecom technologies such as Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) also indicate that future developments in 6G could match or possibly even surpass China.

Finally, the cooperation being envisaged in the final technological frontier, Artificial Intelligence (AI), could ensure that ticklish regulatory issues may be smoothly resolved by the two countries and carry weight in the international hi-tech community.

This kind of collaboration in areas of high technology makes eminent sense since the US has physical and financial infrastructure while India has a huge pool of highly-skilled workforce in the same key segments. The fact that persons of Indian origin are heading much of Big Tech sends a signal that tapping this rich human resource is the right way to go.

Much credit must be given to the Narendra Modi government for forging ahead with this enhanced relationship, but the role of the Indian diaspora should not be downplayed. Persons of Indian origin are in key posts of the Biden administration while the US tech ecosystem is populated heavily with Indians. Many are founders of tech firms that dominate Silicon Valley. Their very presence in critical roles in the US government and corporate sector is a subtle nudge towards making a deeper partnership with India.

That said, the tipping point for bringing Indian and US strategic interests on the same page has been the China factor. Washington and New Delhi need a viable counterpoint to the economic supremacy of the Asian giant. As far as India is concerned, the increasing border skirmishes have not only motivated development of greater infrastructure over its vast northern expanses, but it has also increased uneasiness over the expansion of economic ties with China.

For the US, the increasing fractiousness over the past few years with its biggest trading partner led to Donald Trump’s denunciation of Beijing’s economic policies. The situation has worsened during the Joe Biden presidency with the latest visit of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken failing to smooth over troubled waters. China is not the only factor bringing India and the US together, but it is an unsaid element in the newfound mutual warmth.

Yet we cannot forget that India-US economic ties in the past have bristled with differences. Both sides brushed these aside with surprising ease and managed to roll back punitive tariffs raised during the Trump era. To add to the bonhomie, six longstanding disputes at the World Trade Organization (WTO) were withdrawn at one stroke. An irritant for Indian professionals on renewal of work visas has also been ironed out.

To be realistic, the road ahead for the enhanced partnership between the two countries is not going to be an easy one. There will continue to be vast divergences in views especially in the tricky area of market access where both countries are looking to raise exports and investments. The difference now is that there is strong political will to overcome differences that earlier loomed as insurmountable hurdles. This drive from the top will have to continue if India and the US are to make the mutually beneficial economic and strategic relationship a success in the long run.

(Sushma Ramachandran is a senior journalist.)

