Enhancing India’s space-tech manufacturing ecosystem

For national security alone, India needs around 300 satellites in the low-earth orbit (LEO) and a few score more in the geosynchronous orbit to have near-persistent eyes and ears over specific areas of interest. These satellites would be equipped with several types of sensors – electro-optical, infra-red, synthetic aperture radar, electronic and signal intelligence, etc.

Coupled with the systems for civilian applications, India has an initial requirement of a minimum of 1,000 satellites of various classes and types. With increased requirements for enhanced coverage for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) as well as communication systems, this number could easily go beyond a few thousand. Satellites in LEO have a lifespan of five to eight years, necessitating a sustainable cycle of designing, manufacturing, launching and operating them.