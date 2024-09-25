Enjoying the simple joys of life

In the late 1980s when I was in highschool, my mother’s uncle and aunt lived next door. Every day after school, I would spend a few hours at their place. Being at a formative age, I was drawn to my grand uncle’s jovial nature and smiling face. Moreover, he had an amazing knack of choosing to see the good in people instead of nitpicking their slip-ups thereby making him the most likeable person in the neighbourhood. One day, when I was sitting beside the window completing my homework, I heard him whisper sweet nothings, ‘Are you angry that I did not come near you yesterday? You look so dull and withered today’. Realising that my aunt was in the kitchen, my mind went into an overdrive imagining the worst possible situation. When I peeped out, I was stunned to see him talking to the potted plants. When I asked him about his strange behaviour, he merely said, “Plants also need tender loving care like human beings. Look at the way the flowers in my garden bloom, it is not always because of water, sunlight, and air.” Though I was too young to understand, I clearly recollect that uncle’s friends, relatives, and his flourishing flora exuberated radiance in his presence. His gentle nature, moderation in speech and purity of heart won him many friends across age groups. He always revelled in simple pleasures of life with gratitude, and joy.