Enjoying the simple joys of life

Serenity of mind, gentleness, moderation in speech, self-control, and purity of heart - these are called austerity of mind. This is the interpretation of Bhagavad Gita verse (from Chapter 17 Verse 16), which I read often and have wondered if there is anyone in my family or friend circle who practice austerity of mind. My search finally ended on the day I decided to walk down nostalgia lane.
In the late 1980s when I was in highschool, my mother’s uncle and aunt lived next door. Every day after school, I would spend a few hours at their place. Being at a formative age, I was drawn to my grand uncle’s jovial nature and smiling face. Moreover, he had an amazing knack of choosing to see the good in people instead of nitpicking their slip-ups thereby making him the most likeable person in the neighbourhood. One day, when I was sitting beside the window completing my homework, I heard him whisper sweet nothings, ‘Are you angry that I did not come near you yesterday? You look so dull and withered today’. Realising that my aunt was in the kitchen, my mind went into an overdrive imagining the worst possible situation. When I peeped out, I was stunned to see him talking to the potted plants. When I asked him about his strange behaviour, he merely said, “Plants also need tender loving care like human beings. Look at the way the flowers in my garden bloom, it is not always because of water, sunlight, and air.” Though I was too young to understand, I clearly recollect that uncle’s friends, relatives, and his flourishing flora exuberated radiance in his presence. His gentle nature, moderation in speech and purity of heart won him many friends across age groups. He always revelled in simple pleasures of life with gratitude, and joy.
When difficulties came knocking on his door, he bravely chose to eliminate it instead of brooding or growing with it. This reminds me of Swami Vivekananda words, “It is our own mental attitude which makes the world what it is for us. Our thoughts make things beautiful; our thoughts make things ugly. The whole world is in our own minds. Learn to see things in the proper light.” My uncle is the closest person whose life personified this quote. He attained heavenly abode over 25 years ago, but he was perhaps the first person to sow the seeds of patience, empathy, kindness, and positive attitude in me.