Enlightenment or political theatre? 

That seemingly easy thing to do -- to sit tight and banish all thoughts from your mind -- is most difficult. Within a few minutes after shutting one’s eyes, the fickle mind flits from one thought to another, from one image to another. It’s an unbridled wild horse. As you try in vain to dive deep into your soul, unable to locate it, and attempt to penetrate into the mysteries of creation, like the sages of yore, in the end ‘realisation’ dawns that all that you know is that you do not know. And whatever it was that you strove for all this long, you want something else now.