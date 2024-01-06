Enrich tribal life, don’t disrupt

According to the 2011 census, the total Scheduled Tribe population in Karnataka was 42,46,123. What are the medical and living facilities provided by the government to rescue them from their present environment to a more civilised lifestyle? To be something more than mere tourist attractions? It is not an easy task to change the way of life of an entire population that has lived a lifestyle of its own for long, unhampered by the rules and regulations of an organised society. Education seems to be the only answer to transforming their tribal life without destroying its unique character. Once they are made aware that there are benefits to modernising thier way of life even in a forest that will help them and their children, they might accept the change. Dr Balu’s tetanus injection project is a good example. The neglected population of Heggadadevana Kote realised that a simple injection could save their children from a painful death. That acceptance changed their lives forever.