Ensure marriage rights for the queer

While dogmatically rooted heteronormativity hinders domestic legal development and goes against the spirit of the constitutional principles of equality, non-discrimination, and the right to privacy, the Parliament of India has a unique opportunity to create history in the South Asian landscape by granting constitutional validity to same-sex marriages. Such conferring of rights ensures that India fulfils its constitutional obligations, which emanate from the Golden Triangle of the Constitution as well as various international conventions. It is hoped that the next session of the Parliament will bring forth positive outcomes, and India will take a huge leap in realising the ideals of a liberal and evolving nation.