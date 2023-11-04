Entrepreneurship mirrors essence of dharma

In entrepreneurship, dharma guides business leaders to make ethically sound decisions, prioritise social responsibility, and create a positive impact. It encourages a balanced approach where financial success harmonises with the welfare of employees, society, and the environment.

Entrepreneurs who embrace dharma in their ventures foster trust, sustainability, and enduring success.

By upholding these values, entrepreneurs not only achieve financial prosperity but also contribute to a better, more responsible world, aligning their endeavours with the principles of dharma.

In the heart of India's vibrant range of festivals, Vijayadashmi stands tall as a celebration of triumph, righteousness, and the victory of good over evil. Symbolically rich, this day signifies the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana, embodying the eternal battle between dharma (righteousness) and adharma (unrighteousness). Beyond its religious significance, Vijayadashmi resonates with profound entrepreneurial lessons, connecting tradition with modernity and spirituality with business acumen.

Vijayadashmi's tale of victory underscores the importance of strategic planning and resilience in entrepreneurship. Lord Rama, with his unwavering focus and determination, strategically defeated the mighty Ravana. Likewise, entrepreneurs navigate the complex business landscape, facing challenges and uncertainties with courage and fortitude. They learn from failures, adapt to changing market dynamics, and persevere in the face of adversity. The festival teaches us that setbacks are not defeats but opportunities for a greater comeback, emphasising the significance of resilience and learning from failures in the entrepreneurial journey.

The symbolism of Vijayadashmi extends to the importance of teamwork and collaboration in entrepreneurship. Lord Rama’s victory was not a solitary effort; it was a result of collaboration with an army of devoted allies. Entrepreneurs, likewise, must build effective teams, foster collaboration, and recognise the strengths of individuals to achieve collective success. Collaboration fosters creativity, enhances problem-solving, and propels businesses towards growth and prosperity.

Vijayadashmi encourages ethical conduct as a core element of success. It emphasises that victory achieved through unscrupulous means is short-lived. Entrepreneurs who prioritise ethics, honesty, and integrity in their business dealings create a foundation of trust with customers, partners, and employees. Building and maintaining trust is crucial in the world of business, and it is also a fundamental aspect of dharma.

Vijayadashmi serves as a reminder of the entrepreneurial spirit inherently woven into the fabric of dharma. Entrepreneurs who align their ventures with the principles of ethics, resilience, knowledge, and collaboration not only achieve business success but also contribute to the betterment of society. As we witnessed the effigies of Ravana going up in flames during the festival, it should remind entrepreneurs to ignite the flames of innovation, integrity, and compassion in their entrepreneurial endeavours. In doing so, we can embody the spirit of Vijayadashmi in the modern world and pave the path to ethical and sustainable entrepreneurial success.

Madan Padaki is Founder & CEO — 1Bridge, Co-founder — Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, and President — TiE Bangalore.

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.