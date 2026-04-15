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Enumerating Inequality | Why Census 2027 must get caste right

Enumerating Inequality | Why Census 2027 must get caste right

Who gets counted in Census 2027 will decide who gets justice in the decade ahead
G Kiran Kumar
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 06:19 IST
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