Environmental imperative of net zero

Researchers have come up with a precise “global carbon budget” of 280 billion tons of GHGs to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This works like any other budget. We add up the GHG emissions each year, starting in 2024, until we achieve net zero, at which point there is nothing to add any more. This final cumulative carbon “spending” should be under budget to stave off the worst impacts of climate change. At the present rate, we will blow our budget before 2030. Analysis shows that to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the world must cut emissions in half by 2030 and to zero by 2040.