Environmentally subsidised, growing exports aren’t good news

The producer societies meet the costs of depleted and degraded environmental resources and deal with waste and pollution primarily through public investment and not-for-profit mission sources. Such investments are at the expense of other developmental needs of the producer societies, as budgetary resources are diverted to address the adverse impacts of environmentally subsidised production. To reverse this process, it is necessary to appropriately account for the environmental costs of production along with the costs of land, labour, energy, material inputs, and capital.