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Epic as empty spectacle

Epic as empty spectacle

The boldest innovation now possible in a Ramayana adaptation would be a passing acquaintance with the problems of the Ramayana.
nusha S Rao
Anusha S Rao
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 00:23 IST
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 00:23 IST
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