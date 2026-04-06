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Epstein cast himself as a White House insider to Anil Ambani

Epstein cast himself as a White House insider to Anil Ambani

The convicted sex offender gave Anil Ambani information on appointments and foreign policy. Some seemed prescient; there was no evidence he was close to the administration.
Anupreeta Das
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 22:47 IST
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 22:47 IST
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