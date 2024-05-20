Equip village defence force to face evolving threats

The ambush on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy on May 4 in Shahsitar area of Poonch district by Pakistani terrorists in which one airman was martyred and four others wounded points to the fact that the Pakistani army is shifting its activities towards Poonch – Rajouri axis close to the 220-km Line of Control for various strategic reasons.

The Pir Panjal ranges, which had been peaceful between 2003 and 2021, are resonating with gunfire, prompting the Indian security forces to have a relook at their strategy in containing terrorism in the region. This was the third such incident this year