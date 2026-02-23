Eradicating impurities

<p>When I was a school student, teachers taught us that water was not a conductor of electricity. While at home we were warned that water gave powerful shock if it came in contact with electric current. Elders at home cautioned kids not to touch electrical switches and gadgets with wet hands. As kids we were confused by this dichotomy between the teaching at school and instruction at home. Growing up, we realised that both - teachers at school and elders at home - were correct.</p>.<p>On the assumption of its purity, science tells that water does not conduct electricity. Pure water acts as an insulator because it lacks free ions to carry electrical charge. Containing dissolved minerals and salts, tap water at home can however conduct electricity due to the presence of these ions. Our elders at home have this tap water with impurities in mind.</p>.<p>Water is a major ingredient of human body. For good health, we have to keep our bodies properly hydrated by drinking enough water. Water is curative for human beings as it flushes out toxins from our bodies. Drinking plenty of water is even recommended by doctors. But the same water, if it is contaminated with impurities, can cause so many diseases. Consumption of contaminated water makes people unhealthy. Water, if it is pure, is nectar for our health. On the other hand, if it is impure, water can be toxic for bodies.</p>.The path from ignorance to bliss.<p>Taking the analogy of water, we all are pure souls at the time of our birth. Nobody is born evil. By default, we are pure. But over time, we humans pick up the world’s bad traits. We become cunning, greedy, jealous, and rude. We just have to identify and eradicate the impurities that have seeped into us through worldly living.</p>.<p>Every child is born as a pure soul.</p>.<p>No sooner a child is born, many identities are at once tagged unknown to the baby - national identity, racial identity, ethnic identity, caste identity etc. Prejudices are attached with identities. As a child grows it becomes conscious of own identity and starts looking at others in terms of their identities. Purity is compromised since birth itself.</p>.<p>The process of growing up fills us all with varying degrees of impurities – anger, frustration, impatience, intolerance, jealousy, stress etc. We become like contaminated water. Restore your purity.</p>