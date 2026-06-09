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ESIC needs reform, not surrender

ESIC needs reform, not surrender

Fix ESIC. Professionalise it. Make it transparent. Use private expertise where necessary, but on ESIC’s terms.
Ajit Ranade
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 23:32 IST
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