ESIC needs reform, not surrender

<p>The latest Sample Registration System data should worry every policymaker. In 2024, nearly half of all recorded deaths in India <br>occurred without medical attention from a trained professional. This is up from 18% in 2020. The proportion was even higher in rural India, and in states such as Bihar, it was close to two-thirds. These are not merely mortality statistics. They are a measure of how far formal healthcare remains from the lives of ordinary Indians.</p>.<p>This is the background against which we must examine the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, or ESIC. There is growing discussion about reforming it. Reform is overdue. But reform must not become a coded word for privatisation, outsourcing or handing over a valuable social security institution to private insurers and hospital chains. ESIC is not just another health insurance scheme. It is a social insurance system for low-income workers in the formal economy. It combines medical care with income protection. It covers sickness, maternity, disability, workplace injury, dependants’ benefit, unemployment support, and lifelong pension in cases of permanent disablement. For a worker earning Rs 15,000 a month, the total annual contribution is about Rs 7,200, split between employer and employee. For that, the worker and family receive medical care without monetary ceilings, plus cash benefits that no ordinary private insurance product provides.</p>.Labour Codes signal waning agency for workers.<p>India is among the world’s largest manufacturing economies, yet workplace injuries remain seriously under-reported and under-addressed. A well-functioning ESIC system that ensures quick treatment, wage compensation, rehabilitation, and disability support prevents injured workers from falling into poverty. It also helps them return to productive work sooner. Worker health is productive capital. ESIC reform is, therefore, productivity reform and is essential to sustaining industrial growth.</p>.<p>The scale is large. ESIC covers about 3.84 crore insured persons and, with their families, nearly 14.91 crore beneficiaries – roughly one-tenth of India. It has a large hospital network, medical colleges, land assets, and a reported corpus exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore. By any measure, this is one of the country’s most underused public social infrastructure assets.</p>.<p>Its intellectual history is also worth recalling. Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) emerged from the Beveridge vision of social security. In India, Prof BP Adarkar designed a similar framework for industrial workers in the 1940s. The ESI Act of 1948 came from that vision. While the NHS became a globally respected public institution, ESIC suffered from neglect and weak governance. That is a failure of execution, not of principle.</p>.<p>The weaknesses are real. Workers complain of queues, poor information, lack of medicines, slow referrals, indifferent staff, and long delays in cash benefits. Safe in India (SII) Foundation’s work with injured workers in Haryana and Maharashtra shows that among more than 8,000 injured workers it assisted, 73% waited over six months for temporary disability benefits, and 78% waited over a year for permanent disability benefits. In Manesar, many workers had to pay privately even for basic diagnostics such as ultrasounds.</p>.Why your hospital bill keeps rising: Inside India’s culture of medical excess.<p>But this is exactly why ESIC needs repair. The case for privatisation rests on attractive words: choice, efficiency, competition, and scale. But for low-wage workers, “choice” is often illusory. SII’s experience shows that 16% of assisted injured workers were registered with ESIC only after an accident, and 64% received ESI cards only after injury. If mandatory registration itself is not properly enforced, voluntary “choice” will not empower workers.</p>.<p>Nor can private insurance companies replicate ESIC’s benefit basket. A private family floater of Rs 5 lakh may cost Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 a year and usually covers only hospitalisation, with exclusions, waiting periods, and sub-limits. It does not cover outpatient care, wage loss, maternity wage replacement, disability pensions, or occupational disease.</p>.<p>India’s experience with private healthcare should caution us. Even under publicly funded schemes, private providers can cherry-pick profitable cases, induce unnecessary procedures, dispute reimbursement rates, and leave patients with out-of-pocket costs despite “cashless” promises.</p>.<p>A system reset</p>.<p>The reform agenda should be practical. First, simplify every worker-facing process. Accident reporting, claims, referrals, disability assessment, and benefit tracking must be redesigned around the worker, not the file. Second, publish enforceable service standards: claim-to-payment timelines, medicine availability, waiting time, referral turnaround, and facility-wise performance. Third, strengthen primary care in every major industrial cluster so workers do not bypass the system out of frustration. Fourth, fix human resources: doctors, specialists, nurses, technicians, and hospital managers must be available where workers live and work. Fifth, deploy digital tools for appointments, health records, telemedicine, and real-time claim tracking. But digital literacy should not become a new barrier.</p>.<p>Governance reform is equally important. ESIC must become more accountable to workers and employers, especially MSMEs. Its boards and State bodies need stronger representation of workers, including contract workers. There should be independent performance audits, social audits, actuarial reviews, and public dashboards. Employer compliance must be enforced: every eligible worker should be registered, receive an e-Pehchaan card and have accidents reported on time. The wage ceiling also needs revision. It should be raised and indexed periodically for inflation.</p>.<p>ESIC is not merely a hospitalisation scheme. It links healthcare with workplace injury, wage loss, maternity protection, disability pensions, and occupational disease tracking. That institutional capability took decades to build. India’s healthcare crisis is caused by too little effective public provision. When nearly half of all deaths occur without trained medical attention, the answer cannot be to weaken one of the few statutory systems meant for workers. The answer is to make it work.</p>.<p>Fix ESIC. Professionalise it. Make it transparent. Use private expertise where necessary, but on ESIC’s terms. Preserve the scheme’s public character. A revitalised ESIC can become a model for broader social health protection in India.</p>.<p>(The writer is a noted economist; Syndicate: The Billion Press)</p>.<p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>