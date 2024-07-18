Ethics and benefits of gene editing

At the heart of the ethical landscape is the precautionary principle invoked since 1970 for environmental threats due to genetically modified crop plants. Agricultural biotechnologists and environmentalists are engaged in heated debates about whether the principle is being applied excessively, stifling innovation and delaying human welfare, or whether it should be strictly enforced until all the safety concerns are addressed. Notwithstanding, 72 countries have accepted biotech crops, including the United States (71.5 million hectares), Brazil (52.8 million hectares), Argentina (24.0 million hectares), Canada (12.5 million hectares), and India (11.9 million hectares). The global agricultural biotechnology market is estimated to reach $110 billion by 2030.