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Euthanasia and the burden of choice

Euthanasia and the burden of choice

Legal provisions vary by country and are entangled with deeply ethical and emotional dilemmas.
Brijesh Kalappa
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 20:05 IST
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 20:05 IST
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OpinionIn PerspectiveEuthanasia

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