Even visible women find it hard to break the glass ceiling

When women politicians rise through the ranks, they are expected to remain within an acceptable groove, consigned to a secondary enclave in which they can play out their limited ambitions as a supporting cast to male bosses. If women politicians attempt to carve out their own identity or aim for top billing, they are termed “rebels.” Two-time Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje was well on her way to becoming a significant regional satrap in her own right. But her ambitions were not welcomed by her party, and she was cut to size after the 2023 Rajasthan assembly polls. Raje was not only denied the CM’s chair but also not included in the BJP’s decision-making top echelon. Even if women have served as competent chief ministers and left a stamp on the administration (as Raje did), they must temper their aspirations and not seek to rise further. Uma Bharti led her party to a massive victory in 2003 in Madhya Pradesh but was known to speak her mind. She even went as far as staging an outburst on TV after the 2004 general elections. Bharti was immediately dubbed a “rebel” and has been marginalised in her party ever since. The late Sushma Swaraj was a highly effective politician, but she was never considered equal to her male colleagues in the truest sense. She lost out in the power battle within the BJP and was never seen as a prime ministerial candidate, even though she was probably the best parliamentarian of her generation. There’s an invisible lakshman rekha within most parties—thus far and no further. Nirmala Sitharaman has broken new ground by becoming the first woman to solely hold a finance portfolio. But Sitharaman remains an unelected appointee, not a political heavyweight with her own support base.