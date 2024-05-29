Every action has a consequence

A man came before Prophet Muhammad(s) and asked him for some advise. The prophet said to him: “When you decide on some action, think of its consequence, If they are good, go ahead with it; and if they are bad, refrain from it.”

The only initiative worth taking is one that will yield positive results. If one embarks on a destructive course of action, it will be oneself that suffers: therefore one should steer clear of such actions as any sensible person steers clear of destroying his own life. The Bible says “consequences are outcomes, either negative or positive, of our actions. You can not escape, or avoid the consequences of your actions."