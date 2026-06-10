Every cockroach has its day

<p>As one who is extremely squeamish about cockroaches and signed out of biology, just at the dread of having to dissect the creatures, it seems odd to be writing this piece. But I suppose, like every dog, every cockroach also has its day.</p>.<p>It is unimaginable to think that none other than the exalted Chief Justice of India would have a say in the elevation of the reviled cockroach. He will go down in legal history as being the impetus for the creation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).</p>.<p>Intended as satire, its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, started <br>the handle on X and found himself befuddled when the site was banned in India. Unfazed by the development, Dipke returned with a new handle, ‘Cockroach is Back’, accompanied by the tagline ‘Cockroaches Never Die’! One can only speculate whether the blocking of these online accounts might have been the cause of the party’s deciding to create an offline presence.</p>.Congress' binding role in Opposition bloc, bringing DMK back, capitalising on 'Cockroach' stir: What transpired in I.N.D.I.A. meet .<p>In its first public appearance, Saurav Das addressed the media, along with fellow spokespersons, Vijeta Dahiya and Ashutosh Ranka, who asked for accountability. Das, an investigative journalist; Dahiya, a political researcher; and Ranka, a filmmaker and former management consultant, onboarded just a few hours before the media conference. All three speakers blamed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the NEET paper fiasco, as well as the CBSE’s on-screen marking irregularities, and said that the peaceful protest of June 6 was intended to ask for his removal. </p>.<p>Dipke and many of us following the growth of this party seemed certain that the protest would not be allowed to go through and waited to hear of the likely arrest of the CJP’s founder. The climate activist, Sonam Wangchuk, had indicated that he would join in the protest and threatened a six-month hunger strike in case the protest was not permitted.</p>.<p>That the heavy hand of the law did not come down on Dipke and that the protest went through peacefully might have been a surprise to many. With Dipke holding Ambedkar’s autobiography and protesters being requested to carry posters of Ambedkar and Gandhi, it was clear that these two leaders were being united in death and that it might be hard for the Union government to erase or rewrite their legacies, courtesy of NCERT books and social media propaganda.</p>.<p>The fear of a further escalation from young people could well have led to the granting of permission for the protest. Of course, the rebuttals have already started with Nitin Nabin, the Bharatiya Janata Party president, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS’) magazine, Panchajanya, jumping in to do damage control. Accusations about the ‘foreign hand’ (interestingly, this term was first used by Indira Gandhi) and the BJP’s most favourite word, ‘anti-national’, have started circulating.</p>.<p>The flip side of this story is how Muslim youth were exhorted not to join this protest, as they would likely become the fall guys. After 12 years of the BJP, it is sad to think that the community has othered itself for fear of repercussions. </p>.<p>The farmers’ agitation was the first time that the BJP found itself on the backfoot. The CJP may now pressure them to confront the frustration of jobless young people, who are struggling to make a living. In a system that values education, many young people, including holders of doctorate degrees, are being forced to apply for the most menial of jobs. The CJP has now compelled the government to consider the injustice of calling victims of an unfair system cockroaches and parasites, while the real parasites are regularly sucking the system dry with all the power at their disposal. The removal of Dharmendra Pradhan is the first request that the BJP may be forced to confront. There are murmurs that he may be quietly eased into another ministry in a Cabinet reshuffle. Even that might be a victory for the CJP against a party that likes to brazen it out.</p>.<p>The missed biology lesson has caught up with me, as I discover that cockroaches have been in existence from the Jurassic Age and may be hard to dismiss. The Cockroach Janta Party is watching and waiting in the wings and will hopefully force the government’s hand on other matters of consequence. It will be interesting to see the outcome of this David versus Goliath story.</p>.<p>(The author is an independent writer who is a keen observer of politics worldwide)</p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</p>