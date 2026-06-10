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Every cockroach has its day

Every cockroach has its day

Unfazed by the development, Dipke returned with a new handle, ‘Cockroach is Back’, accompanied by the tagline ‘Cockroaches Never Die’!
Melanie P Kumar
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 23:27 IST
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OpinionCockroach Janta Party

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